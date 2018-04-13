

Short trips to national paradises is gaining strength among travel agencies as a strategy to attract young people, due to their popularity in social networks.

These are visits to places such as Cerro Pelado and Manuel Antoion, two favorite destinations and Rincon de La Vieja in Guanacaste, Bajos del Toro in Alajuela, and Nauyaca Falls in Puntarenas.

These destinations are day trips designed mainly for young people for the four-kilometer long walks that involve reaching the final destination.

Source (in Spanish): La Republica