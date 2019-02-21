In Costa Rica, investments in the construction of highways, roads and bridges are forecast to grow in 2019 and 2020, by 47% and 10%, respectively.

The 2019-2020 Macroeconomic Program of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), explains that by 2019, the acceleration in the development of road infrastructure projects will be the main engine of growth in public investment.

The Central Bank document explains that “… By 2020 there are no new works of the same dimension as those of the previous year that allow maintaining a high growth of investment in infrastructure, so it is projected a contraction in public investment.”

According to figures projected by the BCCR during 2019, US$790 million will be invested in the construction of highways, roads and bridges, an amount that would be 47% higher than the US$540 million reported in 2018.

An investment of US$868 million is forecast for 2020.

Elfinancierocr.com reports “… Public investment will rebound in 2019, mainly in the expectation that some road infrastructure projects will be executed. In particular, the start of the Rehabilitation and Expansion Project of National Route No. 32, as well as the execution of projects contemplated in the Transport Infrastructure Program and the Second Stage of the Cantonal Road Network.”

