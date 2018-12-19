President Daniel Ortega received on Tuesday the credentials of 11 new ambassadors in Nicaragua, including Kevin Sullivan, from the United States.

Most had arrived in the country in 2017 or early this year. All were fully accredited before the Nicaraguan Chancellery and exercised their positions in a legal manner, in accordance with the legislation of the country; however, it wasn’t until this week they were received by the president.

The video posted on Facebook by TN8 gives a glimpse of the friendliness of Ortega and his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, in receiving the diplomats.

Among the ambassadors that presented their credentials on, are Juan Carlos Hernández Padrón (Cuba), María Belén Moncayo (Ecuador), Marisol Pérez (Chile), José Percy Paredes (Bolivia), Luís Cláudio Villafañe (Brazil), Jaime Wu (Taiwan), Yasuhisa Suzuki (Japan), Jaime Regalado Rivas (Guatemala), María del Mar Fernández (Spain), Young Sam Choi (South Korea) and Kevin Sullivan (United States).

Visibly absent is the ambassador from Costa Rica. The government President Carlos Alvarado has refused to name a new ambassador to Nicaragua.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.