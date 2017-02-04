Otto Guevara Confirms He Will Run For President. Again.

277 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q COSTA RICA – If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. In the case of the Otto Guevara it is try, try, try, try and try again, as the leader and perennial presidential candidate for the Movimiento Libertario (ML) made it known he will look for his fifth opportunity to become president of Costa Rica.

Guevara, who is currently serving the country as legislator, announced Friday afternoon his slogan for the next election campaign, but first has to defeat fellow ML legislator, Natalia Diaz Quintana.

“Voy a poner orden” (I am going to restore order) are the words that Guevara, sporting a beard, will use for his 2018 presidential campaign slogan.

Asked about Diaz Quintana challenging him, Guevara said “any Libertarian can present their name to the party convention…the fact that I present my name does not close the door to anyone else.”

According to Guevara, all it takes to place one’s name on the party nomination is a subscription fee of ¢4,000 colones (US$7 dollars). The party has yet to announce a convention date.

Guevara has run, unsuccessfully, for the presidential chair in the last four consecutive elections: 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The legislator and would be president said he will focus his pre-election campaign on several issues: restoring order to the Caja (social security), education, the judicial system and police to combat organized crime, and the “incompetence” in the public infrastructure.

In an interview with La Nacion, Guevara was asked, “why again?”, to which Gueavara answered, “It is a project I started 22 years ago and will end with the last breast of my life (…)”.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

277 SHARES Facebook Twitter