(TODAY CUBA) Over 70 percent of Cuba’s electrical power has been restored in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Prensa Latina reported.

The hurricane, which rocked the island nation’s northern coast earlier this month, left vast areas without power for days.

Cuba’s National Electric System, the country’s main electrical generator, has already been fully restored, according to Electric Union of Cuba official Jorge Armando.

Only one principal generator, located in the Matanzas province, remains inactive due to the effects of the hurricane. Once repaired, full energy transmission will be restored throughout the Caribbean island.

Government officials and citizens continue to work extensively to restore the country to normality.

The Ministry of Higher Education announced that 11 universities have reopened and that classes have resumed.

Nine food centers in eight Havana municipalities continue to serve 702 residents who have been unable to return to their homes.

El aeropuerto internacional Jardines del Rey fue destruido por el huracán. #Cuba #HuracanIrma pic.twitter.com/r8Xs981EOg — Periódico Granma (@Granma_Digital) September 10, 2017

Over 200 public water containers in flooded areas have also been cleaned up.

While telephone service for 24,410 residences has yet to be restored, a majority of Cubans are now able to access communication devices.

All hospitals and health clinics are functioning normally, except for two: the America Arias and Hermanos Ameijeiras hospitals.

Cuban President Raul Castro is consistently meeting with Communist Party officials to improve recovery efforts taking place throughout the island.

