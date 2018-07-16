The Ministerio de Seguridad Pública y la Policía de Tránsito (Traffic Police), returned to their owners the some 200 vehicles abandoned by their owners trapped in between landslides generated by heavy rains in the Braulio Carrillo, of the Ruta 32.

“People had to bring the documents of ownership, identification and drivers license, for the vehicle they claimed,” said the deputy director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), Enrique Arguedas.

The owners were encouraged by authorities to leave their vehicles and get to safety.