September is Independence month, each 15th of the year Costa Rica celebrating its Independence Day from Spain back in 1821.

And each year, besides the traditions such as adorning the Autopista General Cañas and public spaces with the pride of the flag, some get creative. Like the painting blue, white and red the ciclovia (bicycle path) and rocks along the shore of Caldera, in Puntarenas.

This year marks the 196th anniversary of the Independence of Central America – Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. On this day in 1821, Central American leaders accepted a plan drafted by the Mexican Agustin de Iturbide, declaring the five nations free from Spain.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.