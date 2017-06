The Casa Presidencial website shared this photo of the crew painting the lines on the Ruta 32 on Friday.

The section of the Ruta 32, between the toll station in Heredia and Rio Frio on the other side of the Zurqui, was closed Thursday and Friday morning for demaraction. major road that connects San Jose with the Caribbean side of the country

The Ruta 32 is the major road that connects San Jose with the Caribbean side of the country.

