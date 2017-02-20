Panama Crackdown on Human Trafficking

654 SHARES Facebook Twitter

TODAY POANAMA (Prensa Latina) The present strategy against human trafficking has allowed Panama to rescue 167 people from 2014 to date and stop 40 human traffickers, the National Commission Against Human Trafficking (Cnctp) reported.

Some operations, during this week, succeeded in rescuing just 37 women, mostly foreigners, who were allegedly forced to work as prostitutes at a nightclub and at a residence in La Chorrera, 32 km west from the capital, in addition to arresting three other people linked to these crimes, according to the official source.

Last January, the local police announced a the breaking-up of a human trafficker network, arresting five of them and releasing seven Asians kidnapped, including a minor, while seizing five cars and some cash.

The Deputy Director of the Judicial Investigation Department, Manuel Bonome, explained that these victims were stemming from Colombia, arriving at Carti port, on Caribbean Sea coastline, and from there they were driven to the capital.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

654 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Article originally appeared on Today Panama and is republished here with permission.