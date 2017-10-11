Despite the controversial refereeing, Panama came up with the needed win against Costa Rica to qualify for their first ever World Cup, and knocking out the USA.

The USA – and Costa Rica – are not happy with Panama’s opening goal. Replays clearly show that the ball did not cross the goal-line, yet Panama was credited with their first goal.

Estados Unidos se queda fuera del Mundial por un gol de Panamá que ni entró pic.twitter.com/k2JojPf7bq — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 11, 2017

But it was Torres, who plays as a defender for Seattle Sounders FC, with time running out, two minutes before full time, who secured “Los Canaleros” a 2-1 comeback win over Costa Rica and historic passage to the world stage.

Roman Torres with a golazo for @fepafut! If the results stand, it’s heartbreak for the U.S. & an unbelievable moment for Torres and Panama. pic.twitter.com/2ZpcIDSpph — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 11, 2017

Honduras, the team that struggled against Costa Rica Saturday was able to beat Mexico. The three points earned Honduras an intercontinental playoff berth against Australia next month.

By virtue of the United States’ 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras’ 3-2 win over Mexico, the U.S. fell to fifth in the CONCACAF standings and was eliminated from World Cup Qualifying. This marks the first time since 1986 that the U.S. national team has not qualified for the World Cup

The North, Central America and Caribbean confederation offers three and a half berths at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are qualified.

Honduras has two win the playoff next month to give Jorge Luis Pinto his second World Cup team qualify. His first was as coach of Costa Rica in 2014.

