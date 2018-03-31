Panamanian mathematics professor Roberto Moreno Grajales, arrested in Costa Rica, for being the main suspect in the attack of fellow professor Diosita Martinez, may soon be on his way to his native land.

The Panamanian newspaper El Siglo reports documents have been delivered to Costa Rican authorities for the extradition of Grajales back to Panama.

Grajales was apprehended on March 6 in Costa Rica, where he had been hiding out, following an intelligence operation that included Costa Rica’s OIJ and the International Police (Interpol).