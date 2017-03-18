Panama’s Acces To Internet Increases, Costa Rica’s Slows Down

Q TECH – The Akamai report for the fourth quarter of 2016, notes that compared to the previous quarter, there was an increase of 10% on the average internet connection speed in Panama and a reduction of 1.2% in Costa Rica.

Although average internet access speed (IPv4) remains very low compared to other Latin American countries and other regions, the “Akamai State of the Internet IVQ 2016” report, states that both countries saw increases compared to the same quarter of 2015. Costa Rica registered an interannual increase of 15%, while in Panama the interannual increase was 47%.

In the case of Costa Rica, the average connection speed has been maintained at 3.9 Mbps, well below the average connection speed in Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

From the report: Twelve surveyed Americas countries saw quarterly increases in connection speeds and three saw declines. Argentina had the biggest gain at 23%, while Peru posted the smallest at 4.4%. The three Americas countries that saw speeds fall — Paraguay, Costa Rica, and Mexico — posted quarterly declines of 16%, 1.2%, and 0.2%, respectively.

In Panama the average connection speed at the end of 2016 was 5.7 Mbps, better than its neighbors Costa Rica and Colombia, but still below countries such as Ecuador, Uruguay and Mexico.

Source: Akamai.com; Centralamericandata.com

