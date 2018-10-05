The Paquera and Playa Naranjo ferry services between Puntarenas and the Nicoya Peninsula has been temporarily suspended due to inclement weather and flooding in the Peninsula due to the heavy rains in the last 24 hours

The Maritime Division of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) said the suspension will continue waiting on weather conditions to improve.

Thursday night, more than 30 persons slept on the Paquera ferry. The road into the Peninsula was blocked due to flooding and landslides.