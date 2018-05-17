After the expected completion of the National Dialogue, the different reactions were immediate. One of them was the president of the Unión de Productores Agropecuarios de Nicaragua (UPANIC) -Union of Agricultural Producers of Nicaragua – Michael Healy, who pointed out that President Daniel Ortega has no eyes to see the reality in Nicaragua.

“He is not seeing the reality of this country, I would say to him that he take a helicopter ride, in case he is afraid of being killed, and that he travel the country to see the situation. That is the duty of a president to take clear and concise measures,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that after the dialogue there is no possibility of “real fruition”, since the president only emphasized economic issues and not constitutional issues.

“They are talking about economic issues when we want to talk about constitutional issues, which is the real problem that Nicaraguans have, here the electoral law has to be clear where Nicaraguans can get out to vote and elect their authorities without their vote being stolen,” Healy added.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, director of the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development, expressed disappointment after the government’s speech. “We’re really disappointed because we thought this was an alternative. A valuable opportunity is being wasted,” he said.

For his part, Monsignor Silvio Báez, auxiliary bishop of Managua, said there is still time for the students to raise their voices. “There is still time for them (government) to listen, (the students) have had a great opportunity to vent their pain and their indignation and they have done very well, but this is just beginning. We have to keep going and we must continue to demand the conditions that the bishops put in place. ”

The president of the Supreme Council of Private Enterprise COSEP, José Adán Aguerri, said that “among all Nicaraguans, starting from the first that is the safety of young people and the population and then absolutely going to the investigation of what has happened, we have to deal with other issues, in democratization, in a way out, so that we put the country back in place, Nicaragua cannot be destroyed again, we hope that the dialogue will find that.”

Educator and essayist, Dr. Carlos Tünnermann, who told President Ortega after his speech in the dialogue “was disappointing,” stressed that Nicaragua needs fair and transparent elections, because “here we have not had any since the Lord (Ortega) returned to power.”

“I believe that the Nicaraguan people could observe that, in this dialogue, what dominated in the agenda was the demand of young people. Ortega brought his own agenda, but the young people imposed theirs because they are the ones who have been at the forefront of this struggle and they are the ones who have paid with bodies and it is true what they said, they were not criminals who died, they were students,” he added.

María Nelly Rivas, president of the American Chamber of Commerce of Nicaragua (AmCham), expressed her gratitude to the Episcopal Conference for allowing Amcham’s participation in the dialogue. “I think it was a start. They summoned us and we continue to state that the issues of the agenda as a private sector begin with justice,” she said.

“We have heard today, very strong emotions from everywhere and it is for Nicaragua. To return to the table in a few days to decide the future of this country,” said the Ambassador of the United States in Nicaragua, Laura Dogu.

The students believe that President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo mocked dead in the almost month clashes, and businessmen say that the government lives in a bubble and ignores the reality of the crisis facing the country.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.