From the early hours, this Wednesday access to Paseo Colon and Avenida 2 has been restricted, in advance of the “gran marcha” that will leave La Sabana park headed towards the Legislative Assembly.

Union leaders say more than 160,000 people will participate in today’s protest.

The Government of Carlos Alvarado this morning changes its tone, from talking tough on sanctioning blockades of major roads to ‘Under no circumstances will we allow acts of violence’.

In a statement posted on social media this morning, President Carlos said: “The Government of the Republic is respectful of the constitutional right to the demonstration, however, I am clear to point out that under no circumstances will we allow acts of violence that put at risk the life and safety of Costa Ricans.”

El Gobierno de la República es respetuoso del derecho constitucional a la manifestación, sin embargo soy claro al señalar que bajo ninguna circunstancia permitiremos actos de violencia que pongan en riesgo la vida y seguridad de las y los costarricenses. — Carlos Alvarado Q. (@CarlosAlvQ) September 12, 2018

Protesters began arriving at the La Sabana shortly after 8:00 am this morning, the big push off will be from the Leon Cortes statue.