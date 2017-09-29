With the support of Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), CSS Corp is offering jobs for gamers who want to serve as masters for other players.

The multinational company from the services sector, is looking for gamers in Costa Rica with good proficiency in English, who want to work and earn money by helping others video gamers in United States.

The company is looking to fill 30 job positions. The desired candidates for the company are those video games fans, with a bilingual (Spanish/English) profile, willing to work helping other gamers in the technical support department, as well teaching them new skills on video games.

The company is also seeking candidates for additional job positions with German, Portuguese or French skills.

By the end of the year CSS has estimated reaching out a payroll of 300 people in all its services operations currently active in the country.

Adolfo Bonilla, head of CSS Corp in Costa Rica, sees this line of business as a great opportunity for both the firm and the country. ‘There is a boom out there in the video gaming industry and we at CSS Corp believe that Costa Rica has the right combination of human talent, multilingual capabilities, passion and knowledge to create and offer from our country the best possible customer experience for our clients worldwide”.

The Managing Director of CINDE, Jorge Sequeira, stated that “the video game industry offers to Costa Rica an interesting window of opportunity…There are a lot of young people and adults who are currently preparing on IT areas related to this industry…It is an industry with great growth potential, thanks to our human talent capabilities”.

The gamers interested in applying for a position within the company can submit their resume to the email address costarica.jobs@csscorp.com

