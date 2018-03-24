New England Patriots’ Duron Harmon was denied entry into Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into the country, some 58 grams of cannabis inside a can of ice tea, cannabis oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana.

Photo: Policía de Control Fiscal

Authorities at the Juan Santamaria International airport (SJO) – the San Jose airport – decided to deny Harmon, arriving on a flight Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entry rather than charge him with drug trafficking.

Irving Malespín, director of the Policía de Control Fiscal (PCF), explained agents noted a suspicious attitude by Harmon while carrying out an inspection of several flights from the United States.

The drug was wieghed and seized by the Policía de Control de Drogas. Photo Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP)

The detention of the 27-year-old professional player was on Friday at 2:00 ppm. Involved in the case were also the immigration police, the Policia de Control de Drogas (PCD) or drug police and the Dirección de Inteligencia y Seguridad Nacional (DIS) – the country’s intelligence service.

Authorities did not disclose Harmon’s destination in Costa Rica. Harmon’s teammate and England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, along with his wife, have a luxurious home in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, in Puntarenas.

Malespín added that controls at the airports are increased during Semana Santa (Holy Week).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR