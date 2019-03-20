A favorite at any time, but especially in the town of Puntarenas, by the ocean, in an open front restaurant, you cannot beat a Pescado Frito (whole fried fish) and an ice-cold Imperial, Costa Rica’s most popular beer.

Can’t get to the beach? Here’s a Youtube video to show you how to make it at home. It’s in Spanish, but you can follow the images to get that perfect Pescado Frito to your kitchen table.

Related