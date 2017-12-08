The Papagayo Peninsula’s First New Residential Development In Over A Decade, The Eco-Chic Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay Collection Is Part Of The Destination’s $100 Million Re-Imagination.

Picnic in paradise? Don’t mind if we do. A post shared by Peninsula Papagayo (@peninsulapapagayo) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:56am PST

New ownership led by Gencom [http://www.gencomgrp.com/], a leading Miami-based international luxury hospitality and residential real estate investment and development firm, announced that Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, will assume management of a new collection of environmentally designed private villas and estate homes set to commence construction in February 2018.

Construction completion is targeted for the end of 2019.

The exclusive enclave of 20 wholly owned properties will be known as Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay at Peninsula Papagayo, situated on 6.8 hectares (17 acres) of prime oceanfront, adjacent to the famed Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica [https://www.fourseasons.com/costarica/]. A private path will connect the new neighborhood to Four Seasons, a member-only beach club and two nearby beaches.

“Four Seasons is admired worldwide for their service culture and delivering experiences of exceptional quality. The combination of next generation residential design and construction with legendary Four Seasons service and amenities will create an extraordinary lifestyle unlike any other,” said Karim Alibhai, founder and principal of Miami-based Gencom. “The amazing experiences that are Four Seasons hallmarks will become part of daily life on Prieta Bay.”

Innovative organic design by renowned Costa Rican architect Ronald Zürcher, takes inspiration from repeating patterns found in flora, fauna and pre-Columbian seals discovered on site.

Dreams are made of sun, sand and Pura Vida. A post shared by Peninsula Papagayo (@peninsulapapagayo) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

For more information on Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay at Peninsula Papagayo, visit www.peninsulapapagayo.com