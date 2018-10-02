Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica opened its doors on Monday, marking the opening of the first ever all-inclusive resort by the iconic lifestyle brand.

Located at the base of the Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste, one of the most extraordinary coastal landscapes in the world, the all-inclusive resort brings unique and memorable experiences that translate into lifelong memories for their guests.

“It’s been an amazing journey leading my all-star cast of employees to prepare for the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica,” said General Manager Jonathan Iriarte, adding “With the perfect line-up of features, we can confidently say that our guests will receive the full Vacation Like A Star experience.”

The press release and website describes the property as “situated amid a lush and vibrant hillside, the property allows guests to experience what it’s like to Vacation Like A Star™, featuring 294 luxury suites, each complete with Phabulous Beds™, a hand-crafted custom mattress with bedding developed exclusively for Planet Hollywood guests, seven globally-infused restaurants and six bars, state of the art PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and splash zone.”

Rooms at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica start at US$325 a night for the JUNIOR SUITE to US$451 for the STAR CLASS DIRECTOR’S SUITE. The rate is from the hotel website for October 3, 2018. Quite sure rates will be higher in December with the start of the “high” tourist season.

The Costa Rica property is keeping with the Planet Hollywood lifestyle, offering guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, with a locally influenced experience, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. The property is also home to the exclusive PH Shop™, which provides guests the opportunity to purchase branded merchandise, souvenirs and travel essentials.

Source: Planet Hollywood Hotels