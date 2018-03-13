Cattle ranching, agriculture and other human activities are breaking up Costa Rican forests into isolated patchy fragments, but causing more problems for native plant populations than for monkey species sharing the same habitat.

A study published in the journal Primates shows that while plants growing near the edges of cleared regions are negatively impacted by human activity, monkeys sharing the same habitat do not fare as poorly.

“These results suggest that the monkey species studied are resilient enough to withstand some fragmentation of their habitat,” said Laura Bolt, a lecturer in the Department of Anthropology in the Faculty of Arts & Science at the University of Toronto, and lead author of the study.

Bolt and her colleagues conducted vegetation and monkey population surveys at the La Suerte Biological Research Station site in northeastern Costa Rica, a patch of tropical rainforest in a largely deforested region.

The researchers measured the presence of vegetation and three different monkey species: mantled howler monkeys (Alouatta palliata); white-faced capuchin monkeys (Cebus capucinus); and Central American spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi). They compared the density of each species in forest edge and interior regions. Forest edge regions were within 100 metres of barbed wire fences marking the edge of the forest and the start of coconut plantations or cattle pasture, while forest interior regions were more than 100 metres from the edge of the forest.