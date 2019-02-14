The Poás Volcano National Park reopened its doors on Wednesday after the National Commission of Emergencies (CNE) lifted the recommendation to keep it closed.

According to Lidier Esquivel, geologist of the CNE, the lifting of the temporary closure occurred give the changed wind direction and the ash and gases were no longer blowing in the direction of the visitor’s area.

On the other hand, the authorities of the Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (Sinac) – National System of Conservation Areas – said that in case of cloudiness or that there is a change in the direction of the wind, it will be analyzed whether the National Park should be closed again.

Though the National Park is open, the volcano continues to emit gases and ash.

