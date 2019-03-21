The Poás volcano this week continues with the release of gases, steam and ash particles. Eliécer Duarte, expert of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) said that, although the (gas) plume is white, it does not rule out ash.

On Monday, the colossus, located in the province of Alajuela, north of the San Jose airport, had several eruptions.

“There are no reports that the ash has fallen in the places where it was falling a few months ago as in Cajón and San Luis. We have had reports only in inside the National Park,” he explained.

