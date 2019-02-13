The wind direction, ash fall, and emanation of gases continue in the Poás Volcano and for that reason, authorities announced that they will keep access to the national park closed to visitors until further notice.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) at the beginning of the week the local committees of Alajuela, Grecia and Poas and with representatives of the OVSICORI and the RSN, to make updates of the conditions in the Colossus.

The re-opening is totally dependent on the volcano’s activity.

The CNE advises in the event of ashfall in your area to:

Keep pets indoors with water and clean food.

Keep closed all doors and windows of your house or office.

Clean the roofs frequently, to lessen the stress of ash accumulation

Remove the ashes from your car with water and avoid the use of brushes.

