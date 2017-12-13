Right out of the page of an action movie, police find two bodies, gagged and shot, inside a minivan after a gunfight with three individuals who ran from the vehicle, in their attempt to get away from the police.

But, unlike a movie script, this was for real, happening near the baseball fields of the La Sabana park, adjacent to the National Stadium, in Costa Rica’s capital city of San Jose.

One of the gunmen was wounded in the exchange of gunfire and taken to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, the others in police custody.

The bodies of the victims inside the van is still unknown.

The Ruta 27 and the road in front of the stadium was closed off during the morning hours, allowing crime scene investigators to do their thing.

According to preliminary reports, officials of the Fuerza Publica (national police) and the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) had been chasing the minivan from Pavas whose occupants had been acting suspiciously. When they reached La Sabana park, police were able to stop the vehicle and the men got out of the van guns a blazing.

Inside the minivan, the corpses were wrapped in blankets. The bodies had their hands tied, were gagged and had been shot.

On December 2, residents of Zapote and Paso Ancho alerted authorities to three bodies, wrapped in sheets, left on the side of the road.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the cases are related.