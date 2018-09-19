The Fuerza Public (National Police) found an ultralight type aircraft hidden in a farm in the sector of Playa Carate in the Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas.

The officers spotted the ultralight while patrolling the area. The airplane was camouflaged in black sarán (plastic), the type used for privacy fencing.

“The Canine Unit of the Air Surveillance Service was called in to determine or rule out the presence of drugs and/or money within said aircraft, which is an ultralight type category and has space for two people,” said the Ministry Security in a press release.

The Ministry indicated that on July 18 they located another similar aircraft in Bagaces, Guanacaste.

