A house, located in Los Anonos, in Escazu, where allegedly therapeutic massages were given, was raided Wednesday afternoon by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) with the support of the Escazú Municipal Police.

According to José Rodolfo Ibarra, press officer of the Escazú Municipal Police, they arrested a woman who was the manager of the ‘house of massages’.

Unofficially it transpired that there were 5 people inside the house, one of them – in appearance – was a minor of 17 years of age.