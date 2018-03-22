The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) will be debuting 80 new vehicles, 22 of which will be on the road by Semana Santa, when the police forces mounts one of its biggest operations on the nation’s roads.

The new vehicles will be distributed among the various police detachments, including San José, Brunca region, Limón, Siquirres, Desamparados, Santa Ana, Puriscal, Ruta 27 (Orotina), Heredia, Alajuela, Los Santos, GOE Atlántica, Zurquí, Garabito, Orotina, Grecia, Naranjo, Liberia, Nicoya, Rio Claro and Palmar Norte.