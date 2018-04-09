The cartoonists at Crhoy.com poke fun at the president-elect Carlos Alvardo and President Luis Guillermo Solis.
Home Lighter Side Political Humor
Political Humor
ByQCR Staff
-
0
LATEST
Tico Sentenced to 33 Months In U.S. For Selling Fake Viagra
Facing up to 40 years in prison and/or a US$750,000 fine, Costa Rican Ramiro Navarro Quesada, 40 years of age, was sentenced to 33...
5.3 Earthquake Shakes Osa Peninsula
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded this Sunday, close to 10 p.m., in the Osa Peninsula, in Puntarenas, as reported by the Volcanological and...
8 Arrested In Jaco Supermarket Shooting
Police in Playa Jaco arrested 8 people suspected in the shooting in front of the "Uno Mas Uno" supermarket in the early hours of...
‘Drifting’ Accident Raises Concern For The Sport In Costa Rica
Four people were hurt during a 'drifting' event in the Terramall shopping center on the east side of San Jose. According to the manager of...
Political Humor
The cartoonists at Crhoy.com poke fun at the president-elect Carlos Alvardo and President Luis Guillermo Solis.
Heredia Police Take Cue From Resident To Help Feed Stray Dogs
Ever thought of helping out street dogs? Taking a cue from a Heredia resident, the San Pablo de Heredia the municipal are taking action...
The Many Eras of Al Pacino’s Stardom
When Al Pacino was up for the lead role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, according to Hollywood folklore, the studio balked at casting...
TRENDING / POPULAR
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
RANDOM
San José Traffic Police Chief Sentenced To 12 Years in Prison For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor
QCOSTARICA - The chief of the San José Policía de Transito (Traffic Police), Luis Guillermo Vega Barrantes, is headed to jail, sentenced to 12...
Li Refuses Voluntary Extradition To The United States
(QCOSTARICA) --The president of the Costa Rica Soccer Federation (Federación Costarricense de Fútbol), Eduardo Li, has refused to accept voluntary extradition from Switzerland to...
The Legend of Malacrianza: Costa Rica’s Badass, Killer Toro
COSTA RICA JOURNAL (SBNation) Last year, SBNation did a story on Costa Rica's most celebrated and revered badass bull, “Malacrianza", who, according to owner,...
Once again The “Lagarteada” Unites Thousands In Santa Cruz
You can't be in Costa Rica during Semana Santa and not visit Santa Cruz in Guanacaste. Not for its beauty nor its nearby beaches,...