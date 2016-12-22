Popeyes & Dairy Queen Announce Costa Rica Expansion Plans For 2017

Q BUSINESS – Popeyes and Dairy Queen plans to open four new locations in 2017, the first two in the first half of the year.

In the case of Popeyes, one of the new locations will be in Cartago, the second location is still in negotiations. Virya Navarro, marketing manager for the franchises, said the new Dairy Queen locations will be announced soon.

For Danube Investments, of Honduras, the franchise operator of the brands in Costa Rica, the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand has seen steady growth, currently with nine locations in the greater metropolitan area of San Jose (GAM).

But not so much for the Dairy Queen brand that began operations in Costa Rica with four locations, with plans to expand its presence to seven in the first year operation. Currently, there are only three Dairy Queen locations: Multiplaza Escazu, Paseo de las Flores in Heredia and San Pedro.

Popeyes Dairy Queen began operations in Costa Rica in 2010.

