“El Ejecutivo desea que el estado sea feliz por la paz, fuerte por la unión y que sus hijos corten cada día una espiga más y lloren una lágrima menos” (The Executive wishes that the state be happy for peace, strong for the union and that their children cut each day one more ear and cry one less tear) are the words of the first Costa Rican Head of State, Juan Mora Fernández and that Carlos Alvarado included in his inauguration speech on May 8.

So, it is only fitting that a portrait of Mora accompanies the new president in his office.

Carlos Alvarado also placed in his office a picture of his son Gabriel.

“Our illustrious Juan Mora Fernandez was the first head of state, whom I have always admired for the vision with which almost 200 years ago he began to guide the Costa Rican political life,” reflected Carlos Alvarado, president number 48, on his second day on the new job.

Alvarado recalled that our first head of state considered making Costa Rica a country of peace, united and just. He highlighted among his achievements the ordering in education, health and public finance, and his concern for the training of Costa Ricans. Also, his contribution to the consolidation of the democratic and national institutions of incipient independent Costa Rica that he had to assume.

Considered the father of Costa Rican journalism, Juan Mora Fernández was director and teacher of a primary school in Alajuela, founder of the newspaper “El Noticioso Universal” and one of the leaders for the declaration of independence of Costa Rica.

In addition, he served in various political and administrative positions in the public service as president of the Supreme Court of Justice and President of Congress.

As Head of State Mora founded the Casa de Enseñanza de Santo Tomás, the Casa de la Moneda and the Hospital San Juan de Dios. In addition, he established the first coat of arms of the Republic of Costa Rica.

The portrait in the office of President Alvarado is a work of Costa Rican artist Gonzalo Morales Alvarado, that belongs to the National Museum.

With the selection of Mora Fernández, President Alvarado reiterates his commitment to education and free journalism as the support of a robust democracy. Also, it evidences the intention to assume the great challenges of the Costa Rican State at significant moments.

Just as Don Juan Mora Fernandez was responsible for leading a country in its first years of independent life, President Carlos Alvarado will be responsible for leading Costa Rica in the celebration of its 200 years of republican life.

Source (in Spanish): Presidencia.go.cr