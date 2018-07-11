Adriana Moya Alvarado, 24 years old from chepe (San José, Costa Rica’s capital city) will be vying for the Reina De La Costa Maya 2018-19, at the Costa Maya International Festival

Adriana joins Guatemala’s Hilary Dhianette Castillo Cumings in awaiting the announcement of the remaining contestants for this year’s pageant. The grand event will be held at the festival grounds inside the Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex in “La Isla Bonita”, San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Delegates from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama will all be on stage on Friday, August 3rd, vying for the coveted title of Miss Costa Maya International.

The title is currently held by Belize’s very own Michelle Estrella Nuñez.

Hosts for this year’s pageant will be Daedra Haylock and the charming Eiden Salazar Jr.

Intermission performances will be done by Grupo Crash from El Salvador. After the winner is announced, the after party will be headlined by Belize’s very own Chico Ramos. He will be accompanied by Sweet Pain band, so get ready for some amazing Belizean soca and punta!

There has been a change in schedule for the festival, with the pageant moving up a day. Thursday August 2nd will feature the official opening ceremonies, as well as pageant preliminaries.

Entertainment will be provided by Alma Caribeña, the Charikanari Dance Group of San Pedro, Belize and Grupo Crash from El Salvador. After the preliminaries and official stage events, the Youth Connection Band, alongside Ernestine Carballo and Dawgy and DJ Patron will lead the after-party.

Saturday August 4th – Noche Internacional – features the amazing headliner Ivy Queen.