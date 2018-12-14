“When I see what is going on in the world, I can’t stop thinking if we will not be living again what happened in the thirties”, emphasized president Carlos Alvarado by referring to the complex panorama facing humanity, where many the democratic values, inclusiveness and freedom are being threatened by racism, xenophobia, populism and extreme nationalism.

“The world is talking to us. These are signs we can’t skip. We have one of the strongest and most beautiful democracies. And today, all and all, we have the opportunity and responsibility to build it, to go ahead and not let Costa Rica take that division route that some want,” said President Carlos at the end of the presentation of the National Plan of Development and Public Investment of the Bicentennial, on Tuesday at the National Theater, sending a strong message to all to work together to build an even more exceptional, more inclusive and democratic Costa Rica.

Along with the Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy, Pilar Garrido Gonzalo, Alvarado stressed that the National Plan is the result of extensive inter-institutional work of the Bicentennial Government: A roadmap that will define the 2018-2022 management and that will guide the country towards economic growth, the reduction of poverty and unemployment and the decarbonization of our economy.

“Using science, data and reasoning is vital. That is why it is important that the goals have been built modeling the interventions, to be realistic where we want to go,” said the Minister of Planning.

The goal of the government is for a GDP growth target of at least 3.3%; multidimensional poverty reduction between 2.3 and 2.7 percentage points; open employment opportunities by at least 0.7 and 1.8 percentage points and reduce the rate of dioxide emissions.

