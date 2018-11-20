Costa Rica President Carlos Alavarado did not respond to the attacks and insults by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made last week.
The government of Daniel Ortega issued a statement last Friday where it calls Alvarado, among others things, “ill-educated, meddlesome, contemptuous and snoopy” for his criticism of the internal situation in Nicaragua during the XXVI Summit of Heads of State and Government of Latin America, in Guatemala.
