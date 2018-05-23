President Carlos Alvarado issued a directive that instructs ministers and vice ministers to reduce expenses in travel abroad. The directive, announced on Monday, states that international departures must be authorized only when strictly necessary and provide a benefit of importance to the country.

For each trip, the official must present a detailed request to the Governing Council, which “will assess the need of such trips, taking into consideration criteria of austerity and efficiency in the use of public funds,” says Article 1 of the guideline.

The authorization issued by the Governing Council will be a requirement to process the travel authorization by the President’s office.

Source (in Spanish): Presidencia.cr