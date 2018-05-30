President Carlos Alvarado sends a motivational message to the players of the Selección Nacional (National Team) or La Sele prior to their visiting the Presidential House.

In the short video, under two minutes, the President recalled the success in Brazil and how a whole country rallied around soccer.

“Although we are a small country we feel giants because we are in democracy, in environment, in peace and also in fútbol (soccer)”

For this World Cup 2018 in Russia that begins on June 12, the Ticos are expecting to go beyond their experience in Brazil when they reached the quarterfinals.

“Though last time it may have a been a surprise, this time everyone nows who Costa Rica is and that is why we are going to give it everything. We’re going to show the world what Pura Vida is and leave the World Cup through the big door,” in the words of the Presi.

Carlos Alvarado received the team led by coach Óscar Ramírez at noon on Tuesday. The team will be heading to Europe, in Costa Rica also referred to as “the old continent” in search of a new globalist dream.