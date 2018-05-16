It didn’t take long, with only 7 days under his belt as President, Carlos Alvarado, on Tuesday faced his first protest when a group of approximately 200 residents of Las Parcelas de Herradura (Puntarenas) demonstrated outside Casa Presidencial (government house) in Zapote to ask the president and his government to stop the evictions where they live.

The judicial order for the eviction of 3,500 people will be executed from May 21. The Parcelas de Herradura represent more than 50 thousand hectares of land of high tourist value.

Last week, on May 9, legislator for the Partido Restauración Nacional (PRN), Melvin Nunez, asked the government to intervene, to stop the evictions while alleged conflicts between various public institutions is investigated.

“I declare urgently that the way in which lands passed from the State to private individuals should be investigated and how, after more than 25 years of conflict, no real solution has been provided to the hundreds of families that are at the point of being thrown into the street,” said Nuñez.

The legislator requested the immediate intervention of the authorities of the Instituto Mixto de Ayuda Social (IMAS), Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (Pani), Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres (Inamu), Consejo Nacional de la Persona Adulta Mayor (Conapam), Instituto Nacional de Vivienda y Urbanismo (Invu), Ministerio de Vivienda y Asentamientos Humanos (Mivah), Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) and the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (immigration service).

