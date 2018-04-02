From @TicoTrafico
ByRico
Fire Trucks Stoned While Trying To Put Of Fire During “Burning Of Judas”
It will cost the Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) more than ¢1 million colones to repair the two units that were stoned Saturday night...
Eight Votes of the Vargas Bolaños Family Left On The Road
Their intention was to arrive back in San Jose in time to vote after a few days of fun in the sun in Guanacaste....
Epsy Campbell, The First Afrodescendant Vice President Of Cosa Rica
The election of Carlos Alvarado to the presidency of Costa Rica will also mark another milestone in the country's political history: Epsy Alejandra Campbell...
Carlos Alvarado Will Be The 48th President of Costa Rica!
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, 38, will become the 48th president of Costa Rica, on May 8, 2018, winning the second round of elections with 60.79%...
From @TicoTrafico
Only Women and Children Live in This War-Torn Villa
Carrying a machete and food basket, an Emberá Katío woman levels a penetrating gaze at the photographer. The villagers of La Puria follow traditional...
Tourist Drowns In Jaco
A foreigner visiting Costa Rica with her family was dragged by waves of Playa Jaco. The death of the tourist whose name was not...
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
Workers of The Central Government Have The Entire Semana Santa Week Off
During the next Semana Santa (Holy Week) civil servants of the central government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions and State public enterprises will be off on...
Costa Rica President Solís: “I Want to Reduce Poverty Rates”
“I’m not willing to leave behind a significant part of the population of Costa Rica that has not had access to the benefits of...
Turrialba Volcano Spews Incandescent Rocks, Gases and Ash In Early Morning Eruption
QCOSTARICA - It was 2:05am this morning (Tuesday) when the Turrialba volcano erupted again, expelling incandescent rocks, gases and ash that reached the northwest...
Once again The “Lagarteada” Unites Thousands In Santa Cruz
You can't be in Costa Rica during Semana Santa and not visit Santa Cruz in Guanacaste. Not for its beauty nor its nearby beaches,...
The Face of Latin American Migration Is Rapidly Changing
A fundamental shift in U.S. immigration patterns is well underway. Recent rhetoric from President Donald Trump and the focus of U.S. immigration policies suggest...