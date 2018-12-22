Costa Rica will close 2018 with greater advances in the recognition of the rights of LGTBI people.

In addition to the decision of the Constitutional Cout that gave way to equal marriage within 18 months (May 26, 2020), this Friday President Carlos Alvarado signed four decrees and directives to guarantee the LGBTI society equality and parity of rights, without any discrimination.

One of the most important decrees eliminates the prohibition and sanction of notaries who submit same-sex marriages to the Civil Registry. This paves the way for notaries to officiate a marriage between two people of the same sex and register same. Costa Rica Notaries Cannot Marry Same-Sex Couples

In addition, gender identity is recognized in the residency cedula (DIMEX) of transgenders and migratory rights are recognized for foreigners who have married Costa Ricans outside the country.



Also, same-sex couples will be able to access housing bonds and that by means of a public deed, adopt the corresponding measures to protect the economic rights of same-sex couples.

President Carlos said that “this is the result of the work between organizations and civil society and the commissioner’s effort to give concrete answers to the LGTBI population. As a State, our commitment is to settle a historical debt and guarantee respect for this population.”

The Presidential Commissioner for Population Affairs LGBTI, Luis Salazar said, “these measures are not only affirmative actions, but are a safeguard to remedy the violation of the rights of this population.”

All the decrees and directives govern from the publication in the official government newsletter La Gaceta, expected in the first weeks in January 2019.

