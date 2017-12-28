In a classic ‘Do as I say, not as I do’, after asking Ticos (Costa Ricans) to “turistear” (visit) areas affected by tropical storm Nate to boost the local economy, President Luis Guillermo Solis and family headed for Spain for the holidays, despite his call on the social networks.

Solis will be out of the country from December 23 and will return on January 7, 2018, is the official notice sent to the Legislative Assembly.

“The tropical storm #Nate left great destruction in its wake and hundreds of affected families, but they are not alone … they count on our help,” says a Tweet on December 26. “Therefore, this summer enjoy the tourist places that were affected by the phenomenon,” he continues.

La tormenta tropical #Nate dejó gran destrucción a su paso y cientos de familias afectadas. Pero ellos no están solos… cuentan con nuestra ayuda. Por eso, este verano disfrute de los lugares turísticos que fueron afectados por el fenómeno. https://t.co/ZlNSn2uHWx — Luis Guillermo Solís (@luisguillermosr) December 26, 2017

This request was accompanied by a video that presents the different beauties offered by Guanacaste, Osa, Monteverde, Montes de Oro, Zona de los Santos, Aserrí, and Acosta.

But the message hit the nerve of some Costa Ricans who considered Solís’ message contradictory for traveling abroad instead of spending time in these places in Costa Rica and questioning it on social networks.

Diay…pero se hubiera ido para el Sur y no para España, entonces. Ahí lo vimos muy orondo, sentado en Business Class de Iberia, dando el ejemplo a los costarricenses…#NOT pic.twitter.com/DLMsL3JT1L — Marjrie Víquez (@maviq_) December 26, 2017

Some were not so kind with their words for the Prez.

Y mira decime una cosa, me imagino que vos andas ahi … ah puta no jalaste para España con la doña … tuanis ! Asi se hace #selfipresi ! Oh no wait fijo mandaste a Mariano en tu representación — Bebiembre (@Brown_Bag_Face) December 28, 2017

Señor Solis y usted donde está ahorita?En PérezZeledón,Los Santos, zona norte?A no,está en España,no cortico eso,es su derecho,pero no sean tan habla paja e hipócrita,usted es el mejor ejemplo que dese un aula cualquiera habla paja pero a la hora de la hora no sabe gobernar. — Julio César Blanco (@Jcblancof) December 27, 2017

Espero que es recibidos en el aeropuerto con la misma respuesta insensible. Como Trump parece desconectado un poco loco y simplemente estúpido — Tommy B (@TommynCostaRica) December 28, 2017

Lest we not forget, Solis is in the last months as a president of a country he and others have deemed unmanageable. Solis, after being elected on the wave of ‘change’, made that known at the end of his first year and would not seek re-election in future elections.

Solis’ term in office ends on May 8, 2018.