President Solis In Washington Expressed Concern About The Effect Of Possible Deportations

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica’s President Luis Guillermo Solis, Thursday in Washington, expressed his concern about the flow of migrants through Central America, on their way to the United States, saying that the issue will be part of his dialogue with the government of Donald Trump.

“We have a migrant situation in the region that has at least two sources: those that are going up (north) and another that results from the flow from the north to the south, which can be exacerbated by a massive deportation policy,” Solis said.

“We are concerned about the two flows because Costa Rica does not have the conditions to withstand the massive arrival of migrants that can exceed two or three times what we already have in the country,” the president told reporters after a conference at the Diálogo Interamericano.

In the U.S. capitol, Solis meets today (Thursday) with the Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, before heading to the White House on Friday for a meeting with U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence.

Solis said that although immigration is a “sensitive issue”, in Costa Rica, “for the moment the situation is not out of control,” and said that his highest priority in his meeting with Kelly will be regional security.

Solis’ agenda in Washington coincides with the presentation of Donald Trump’s first budget bill.

“How much could it specifically affect Central America and Costa Rica we do not know,” said Solis.

