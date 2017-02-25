President Solis Serenades La La Land’s Emma Stone To Visit Costa Rica

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter

COSTA RICA EXTRA – In October 2016, oscar winning actress said Emma Stone told Vogue magazine she would like to visit Costa Rica. This week, Costa Rica President Luis Guillermo Solis used his Facebook profile to personally invite the La La Land actress to vacation in his homeland.

In the video, recorded in English, speaking directly to Emma, “I take your word for it, you and your team are more than welcome…”, says the President.

“Here, you can learn by step by step how the delicious coffee you have probably had at filming locations is produced… or simply delight in a magical night full of stars,” he says. “Come to Costa Rica, Emma. Perhaps, in a few weeks, it would be a good place to celebrate.”

The reference is to film being Nominated for 14 Oscars. The Oscars takes place Sunday in Los Angeles.

The President continues with his message, sitting at the piano, rolling out the red carpet playing the notes from the “City of Stars”, the main song from La La Land’s soundtrack, also nominated for Best Original Song.

