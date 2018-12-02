For reasons not yet clear, a customer of an informal taxi shoots the driver and then sets fire to the vehicle in an isolated gravel road, in the middle of banana plantations, of El Roble, 12 kilometers north of Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui

The driver, Luis Alberto Lozano Hernández, 35, was taken to the Guapiles hospital and is in delicate condition.

A local resident called 9-1-1 when he saw the smoke.

Apparently the informal taxi driver reported that he was leaving with a fare to the area, but he did not provide details to the dispatcher.

At about 5:45 p.m., on the Rio Sucio bridge, police apprehended a suspect, who came out wet from one of the banana plantations in the area. No details were provided to the press.

