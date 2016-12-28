PriceSmart in Costa Rica Issues Recall Of Tilapia Product

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – The PriceSmart chain in Costa Rica warned its members Tuesday afternoon, through its Facebook page, about the recall of a 21-ton batch of Tilapia due to the detection of high levels of the antibiotic, Sulfaiazine.

Marco Torres, spokesperson for PriceSmart, explained that the consumption of this batch of Tilapia does not pose a health risk, but the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) asked them to recall the product.

PriceSmart is asking its members (customers) to return the purchased product to the nearest store. The recall applies to product purchased between November 7 and 24, lot numbers 16080816172Y, with an expiry date of August 7, 2018.

The retailer says it will issue a full refund.

According to the retailer, they were notified by the MAG that the inspected lot, N242986 and 245513 Frozen Raw Tilapia, contained high levels of Sulfadiazine.

“This antibiotic is widely used in the aquaculture industry in small quantities.” The Tilapia under recall was sold in the six PriceSmart clubs across the country, and customers were notified of product return by mail, telephone calls, in social networks, ” said Torres.

PriceSmart reported that, so far, there is no report of diseases or complaints related to the consumption of the recalled Tilapia.

