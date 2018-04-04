From January to September 2017, companies in Costa Rica imported $62 million worth of printing machines, and purchases from the United States grew by 9%.

Figures from the information system on the Market for Machines and Devices for Printing in Costa Rica, compiled by the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData:

Changes in imports

Between the first nine months of 2016 and 2017 the imported value of printing machines in Costa Rica decreased by 5%, falling from $65 million to $62 million.

However, for the months in question, over the last 3 years imports of these items from the US rose from $38 million in 2015 to $42 million in 2017, which represents an average annual rate of increase of 5%.

Origin of imports

During the first three quarters of 2017, 67% of the import value came from the USA, 11% from China, 5% from Japan, 4% from the Philippines, 3% from Thailand and 1% from Vietnam.

The Philippines is the market of origin of imports that has grown the most in the last 6 years. In 2012 it represented 0.7% of the total import value, and in the first nine months of last year this figure rose to 4%.