Don’t like your elected president, legislator, town mayor or any other elected official, boot them out. That is the proposal by independent legislator Erick Rodríguez, who along with former presidential candidate José Miguel Corrales and journalist Armando Acuña.

The trio met with the Ministro de la Presidencia (Chief of Staff) Rodolfo Piza with the aim of promoting the initiative that proposes the revocation of the mandate of a publicly elected official, including the president.

The proposal, if adopted, would require a change in the Constitution and Electoral Code so that, for just cause and by means of plebiscites, citizens could decide if they want their elected representatives removed.

“In principle, citizens could decide on these elected positions, after two years of officials in office. It is a proposal subject to changes, but the important thing is that we begin to raise awareness of the need to address this issue in the face of Costa Rica’s bicentennial,” said the legislator.

Source (in Spanish): ElMundo.cr