(Prensa Latina) Demonstrations in Honduras against alleged electoral fraud continued Tuesday, while the police, including their special forces, refuse to repress those who challenge the curfew decreed by the government.

Mass mobilizations are planned starting today at 4:00 pm local time, and will be directed to the police stations to thank the attitude assumed by that body in the midst of the political and social crisis the nation is experiencing.

In a communiqué addressed to the Honduran society, the basic scale of the Police expresses its displeasure before the Government for the present crisis generated by irregularities in the electoral process.

‘We aren’t with a political ideology. We can’t keep confronting people, and we don’t want to repress and violate the rights of the Honduran people.’ it stated.

Also, it is public knowledge that the police leadership follows political guidelines before which it asks the managers to take control of the institution for the ineffectiveness of the superiors, ‘who contribute little or nothing to this problem of State’ .

The Police also remember that it is made up of human beings and, like any other human being, they have rights.