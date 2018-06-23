The ‘puente virilla’ that connects Lindora de Santa Ana with Belen will again be closed nightly between June 27 and 30. The total closure of the bridge is between 10 pm and 5 am.

Once complete, the bridge will be four lanes – two in each direction. The two lanes north will be on the existing structure, the southbound lanes will be on the new 133-meter long bridge, at a cost of US$8.5 million dollars.

The bridge portion of the project to expand the radial de Santa Ana, from the Ruta 27 to the intersection north of the bridge, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.