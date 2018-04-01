With the intervention of rescuers and ambulances of the Red Cross (Cruz Roja) from Puriscal Center, La Gloria de Puriscal, Ciudad Colón and San Jose, they attended the rollover of a vehicle with 7 passengers in Candelarita de Puriscal.

One of the injured required an airlift to the Mexico hospital via a helicopter made available by Air Evac, with the support of the Cruzrojistas (Red Cross paramedics).

In addition, two other patients, a green category, were transferred by ambulances to Puricsal CAIS (Clinic).

Source: Cruz Roja Costarricense