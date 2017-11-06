If landing at the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) international airport (SJO) in “transit”, you can leave (exit) the airport, provided there is a minimum of 5 hours between your flights.

If your citizenship requires a visa to enter the country, you will be asked to provide it.

The maximum period of time you can stay as “transit” is twelve hours.

During this period, you are exempt from paying the departure tax, unless you are returning to the same country of origin. For example, if your flight is coming from Panama, and you stay in Costa Rica for eight hours, and then return to Panama, you will have to pay the departure tax.

Almost all airlines have the (depature) tax included now. Your airline will notify you (at the ticket counter) if that is not the case.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.